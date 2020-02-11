Lamborghini Fires Up Track-Only Hypercar V12 Engine

Before the end of the year, we will see Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s new track-only hypercar and to keep us on the edge of our seats, the manufacturer has shared a tasty video of the first fire up from the naturally-aspirated V12.

At this stage, it is expected to be called the Aventador SVR but that could change when they reveal the bull later this year.

The 6.5-litre N/A V12 engine will produce 830 hp (619 kW) and it will be part of a limited edition model developed by the Centro Stile department of Squadra Corse.

Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range: the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes. With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential which allows better driveability on the circuit.