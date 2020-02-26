Marc Philipp Gemballa Launching Own Brand 10 Years After His Fathers Death

26-year-old, Marc Philipp Gemballa will continue his fathers (Uwe Gemballa) legacy ten years after his passing with his very first own project in 2020.

Marc was born and raised in a sports car-enthusiastic family and has gained automotive expertise working for Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

Marc sees a new market opportunity arising in creating special vehicles in the ultra-high luxury segment and his first offering will be revealed at the beginning of March at a private launch event for selected clients during the Geneva Motor Show 2020.

More than two years of preparation and development have resulted in the idea of equipping unique people for their adventure, no matter where in the world, no matter what the terrain, no matter what the climate or road conditions. Marc Philipp Gemballa is taking the extreme from on-road to off-road, building his very first super car combined with off-road capabilities in a limited small series run.