McLaren GT Officially Launched In South Africa

The brand new superlight GT offering from McLaren has officially been revealed at an exclusive event at the dealership in Johannesburg.

With a base price of R4,200,000, it is not the entry-level offering from the brand but does give you a substantial bang for your buck. The new McLaren GT becomes the fourth model launched under the company’s Track25 business plan.

It delivers 612 hp (456 kW) from the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which is enough to hurtle to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from rest to 200 km/h in a properly rapid 9 seconds.

At the rear, you will find a 420-litre luggage compartment hiding underneath a glass tailgate with soft-close function as standard and an optional power opening and closing. At the front, you will find additional cargo space of 150-litre for a total of 570-litres which compared to the 570GT this is a 200-litre improvement.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the new McLaren GT in Johannesburg. Our goal with the GT was to offer a McLaren alternative in the Grand Touring category and extend the appeal of our brand to a new audience. The result is a car with the best power-to-weight ratio in class but also enhanced luggage capacity and high levels of everyday usability. I am confident that this sophisticated vehicle will appeal to both our existing and new customers in the market.” said Brett Soso, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa and Latin America for McLaren Automotive.