McLaren GT Takes On Bentley Continental GT In a British Drag Race

Grand tourers these days are more than just comfortable continental cruisers the are incredibly fast, ultra-posh, and cost a small fortune. If you happen to be in the market for a brand new grand tourer, the following drag race might help you with your final decision.

AutoTrader UK managed to lineup the Grand Tourer from McLaren aptly named the GT and the twin-turbo V8 Bentley Continental GT for a head to head.

McLaren’s GT packs the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 hp (456 kW) and 630 Nm of torque allowing it to spring to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. All the power is sent to the rear which could prove a problem in the wet drag race conditions.

The Continental GT also packs a 4.0-litre V8 but it develops ‘only’ 542 hp (404 kW) and 770 Nm. It is also significantly heavier than the McLaren but has power being sent to all four corners allowing it to hit 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat.

It is clear that the Mac has an advantage on paper but as mentioned, the race was done in the wet. Place your bets and push play.