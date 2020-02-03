News

Mercedes Aiming To Launch 32 New Models by 2022

By Zero2Turbo

High-ranking officials from Mercedes confirmed to Autocar that the brand has completed development plans for 32 new models by the end of 2022.

Headliners include the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the beastly Mercedes-AMG GT 73 4-Door Coupé, the highly-anticipated GT Black Series and replacements for the C-Class, S-Class and the exciting new SL.

Mercedes’ city car brand Smart will upgrade its range, with new electric Fortwo and Forfour models set to go on sale by the middle of the year.

Related Posts

Leaks Give Us Accurate Rendering of New Mercedes-AMG E63

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Pack 710 HP (530 kW)

Models for the future also include five EVs from its new EQ electric car sub-brand. The EQA will be their entry-level model and is based on the new GLA.

By the end of 2020, we could see as many as 20 plug-in hybrid models ranging from the A250e to the advanced S560e.

Mercedes will also introduce the facelifted E-Class with a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers greater efficiency than any rival powerplant. This 2.0-litre unit is set to play an integral role in the fifth-generation C-Class due in 2021 which could even see it being used in some form in the C63 variants.

It is certainly going to be an interesting few years for the three-pointed star brand and we will be sure to keep you all up to date as things develop.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Leaks Give Us Accurate Rendering of New Mercedes-AMG E63

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Pack 710 HP (530 kW)

News

BMW M Outsells Mercedes-AMG For The First Time

News

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Cranked To 592 HP (442 kW) by RENNtech

News

Monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Teased Ahead Of 2020 Debut

News

Stricter Emissions Could Kill Off 75% Of Mercedes-AMG Range says Report

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us