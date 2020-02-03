Mercedes Aiming To Launch 32 New Models by 2022

High-ranking officials from Mercedes confirmed to Autocar that the brand has completed development plans for 32 new models by the end of 2022.

Headliners include the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the beastly Mercedes-AMG GT 73 4-Door Coupé, the highly-anticipated GT Black Series and replacements for the C-Class, S-Class and the exciting new SL.

Mercedes’ city car brand Smart will upgrade its range, with new electric Fortwo and Forfour models set to go on sale by the middle of the year.

Models for the future also include five EVs from its new EQ electric car sub-brand. The EQA will be their entry-level model and is based on the new GLA.

By the end of 2020, we could see as many as 20 plug-in hybrid models ranging from the A250e to the advanced S560e.

Mercedes will also introduce the facelifted E-Class with a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers greater efficiency than any rival powerplant. This 2.0-litre unit is set to play an integral role in the fifth-generation C-Class due in 2021 which could even see it being used in some form in the C63 variants.

It is certainly going to be an interesting few years for the three-pointed star brand and we will be sure to keep you all up to date as things develop.