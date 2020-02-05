Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Pricing for South Africa

In February last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed their first offering of the new GLE with a mild-hybrid powertrain good for 450 hp (336 kW).

Just like the previous 53 models, the GLE 53 4Matic+ has a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine that’s paired with an electric auxiliary compressor. The internal combustion engine can push out 429 hp (320kW) and 520 Nm of torque but the electric motor can be called upon to add 22 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm when needed. This allows the SUV to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

If you want to add one of these to your garage in South Africa, you will need to part with R 1,617,000 (excluding CO2 tax of R11,638) for the SUV variant*.

That price is never the price as luxury and high-end manufacturers make an absolute killing on optional extras. A set of optional wheels will add as much as R61,800 to your price and the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system will sting you to the tune of R83,500 and that is without even touching the plethora of carbon fibre options.

*GLE 53 Coupe pricing should be revealed soon.