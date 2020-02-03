News

New Audi RS3 Sportback Performance Could Pack As Much As 444 HP (331 kW)

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering by Autocar

The Audi Sport team is still hard at work developing their new RS3 Sportback and it seems they are seriously gunning for Mercedes-AMG A 45 S blood.

The 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder is set to get updated which includes a hike in power. The current offering produces 395 hp (294 kW) but the new model is believed to arrive with 414 hp (309 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. There are some rumours swirling that a Performance variant may arrive later on with as much as 444 hp (331 kW) which should give the A 45 S a rude awakening.

Styling-wise we can expect a fresh bumper design with new side air intakes and a new grille (similar to RS 4 and RS 5 facelift).

Audi is expected to take the covers off the new A3 and S3 at the Geneva Motor Show next month with the hotted-up RS version to follow sometime this year.

