Pagani Previews Geneva Cars Which Includes South African Bound Imola

It is the 90th Geneva Motor Show this year and Pagani will be bringing some gorgeous creations to wow the crowds including a Huayra BC and Imola.

The Huayra BC Roadster is nothing new but this example is finished in a striking turquoise and dark blue spec which looks absolutely superb. You can bet some amazing shots will be coming through from the Motor Show next week.

The Pagani Imola they will be taking is special because it is one of just five that will ever be made but what makes it even better (for us at least) is this is a car that will likely be heading to South Africa this year.

As a reminder, the Imola packs a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG specifically for Pagani which pushes out 827 hp (616 kW) and 1,100 Nm of torque. That makes it 36 hp (27 kW) and 50 Nm more powerful than the configuration used for the Huayra BC Roadster.