Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder Getting PDK Gearbox

Porsche has been toying with the idea of fitting a PDK gearbox in the 718 Cayman GT4 for quite some time now and it seems it is finally happening.

Evo magazine mentions that both the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder buyers will be able to get the seven-speed PDK by the end of this year. When the new transmission appears, it will mark the first time the top-end Cayman and Boxster have offered the choice of a PDK.

What would this mean for performance? The GT4 and Spyder both hit the sprint to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. With the PDK good for a gain of anywhere from 0.2 to 0.4 seconds compared to the standard six-speed manual, we could see the nimble machines complete the sprint in 4 seconds flat.

As a reminder, pricing for the 718 Spyder starts at R1,343,000 while the 718 Cayman GT4 will start at R1,417,000 but keep in mind this if the standard manual offering.