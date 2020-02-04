NewsVideo

Porsche 911 Carrera S vs Audi RS5 Sportback Drag Race Is Rather Close

By Zero2Turbo

CarWow is back with another drag race this team putting two German performance machines head to head.

The new Audi RS5 uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 at the front, generating 450 hp (336 kW) and 600 Nm of torque and the 911 Carrera S produces the same power output from a 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbo but it is slightly down on torque at 530 Nm.

Both cars have eight-speed automatic gearboxes but the RS5 uses a traditional torque converter, while the 911 has a dual-clutch system (PDK).

So what about their weight? The RS5 is approximately 1.7 tons while the Porsche is about 1.6 tons so will that 100 kg offset the slightly reduced torque figure? Press play and see for yourself.

Comments
