Porsche Now Offering SportDesign and Aerokit Packages for Your 911

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur now offers 911 owners and future owners the opportunity to fit a new SportDesign or Aerokit packages to the 992-generation.

As you can see in the attached images, it gives the 911 Carrera a more aggressive look with the biggest changes being seen at the back.

If you opt for the SportDesign package, you will get a slightly different front fascia which shows off a more prominent lip spoiler. At the rear, you will notice a slightly redesigned bumper which allows the number plate to be mounted higher to make room for an outlet between the oval exhaust pipes. Customers can also choose to specify the equipment with SportDesign side skirts to make the car appear lower.

The Aerokit uses the pieces from the SportDesign package but adds a bigger front splitter and a combined fixed-wing and spoiler at the back. Porsche says that the components are functional by reducing lift at the front and rear axle and has tested the parts for 55,000 km around the Nardo test track to get their shape just right.

Both kits are offered in either the vehicles exterior colour or partially in high-gloss black.