News

Porsche Taycan Looks Super With New SportDesign Package Carbon

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche Taycan has received superb feedback not only as a zero-emission sports sedan but also regarding its styling.

It is a good looking vehicle in stock form but the Porsche Exclusive Manafaktur division have a new offering for you to give it that extra presence some may find it lacks.

Related Posts

1,250 HP (932 kW) Porsche Turbo S Pulls Epic Wheelie At Drag…

Porsche Will Add Your Fingerprint To Your 911 For R120k

We have just seen the offering on the 911 and now the Taycan can receive its very own SportDesign Package Carbon adding a few aerodynamic tweaks made of carbon fibre. Thanks to the blue colour they chose to launch the package on, the results are rather eye-pleasing.

New lip spoilers at the front and rear plus new side skirts make the Taycan Turbo look substantially sportier.

You can also order your illuminated door sill guards in a stylish matte carbon finish.

You might also like
News

1,250 HP (932 kW) Porsche Turbo S Pulls Epic Wheelie At Drag Strip

News

Porsche Will Add Your Fingerprint To Your 911 For R120k

News

Porsche Now Offering SportDesign and Aerokit Packages for Your 911

News

New Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S Headed For Geneva Reveal

News

Crazy Loud Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS Sounds Like RSR

News

Porsche Suggests Spiritual Successor To 914 Is On The Way

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us