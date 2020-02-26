Porsche Taycan Looks Super With New SportDesign Package Carbon

The Porsche Taycan has received superb feedback not only as a zero-emission sports sedan but also regarding its styling.

It is a good looking vehicle in stock form but the Porsche Exclusive Manafaktur division have a new offering for you to give it that extra presence some may find it lacks.

We have just seen the offering on the 911 and now the Taycan can receive its very own SportDesign Package Carbon adding a few aerodynamic tweaks made of carbon fibre. Thanks to the blue colour they chose to launch the package on, the results are rather eye-pleasing.

New lip spoilers at the front and rear plus new side skirts make the Taycan Turbo look substantially sportier.

You can also order your illuminated door sill guards in a stylish matte carbon finish.