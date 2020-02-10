NewsVideo

Production SSC Tuatara Revealed With 1,750 HP (1,305 kW) and 300 MPH Top Speed

By Zero2Turbo

The SSC Tuatara was announced nearly a decade ago and now the first of 100 production examples has been revealed at the Philadelphia Auto Show.

The 1,750 hp* (1,305 kW) American hypercar makes use of a twin-turbo 5.9-litre flat-plane crank V8 sending power via a robotized CIMA seven-speed transmission.

Thanks to a carbon monocoque and extensive use of the magic material the hypercar tips the scales at 1,247 kg and with a drag coefficient of just 0,279, it should cut through the air at immense speeds.

Inside you will find regular features such as touchscreen infotainment, power windows, climate control and a high-end audio system.

SSC strongly believes the Tuatara can hit the 300 mph (483 km/h) mark but let’s wait and see if something official is achieved.

*It produces 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kW) on E85 and 1,350 hp (1,007 kW) on 91 octane.

