R55k A Month Gives You Access To 11 Mercedes-AMG Models but Not In South Africa

Subscription services in the automotive industry are starting to gain traction and for the AMG customers in Atlanta, USA, a new Exclusive tier promises to give users “unprecedented access to the top echelon of the Mercedes-AMG product line.”

For ‘only’ $3,595 (approx. R55k) the exclusive tier gives you access to 11 AMG models including the C63, C63 S Cabriolet, E63 S, E63 S Wagon, GLC63, GLC63 S Coupe, S63 Coupe, G63, GT 63, GT C and GT Roadster.

As with other subscription services, users pick the tier they want and then choose which vehicle their heart desires from the chosen tier. You can chop and change models and the monthly fee includes insurance, roadside assistance and maintenance.

Unfortunately, this is not available in South Africa but knowing what some local customers are spending in monthly instalments, there may actually be a small local market for this.