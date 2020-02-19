Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé Revealed

The new BMW X6 M Competition competitor has arrived with the reveal of the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé.

As expected, it will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, which is equipped with Mercedes’s EQ Boost 48-volt starter-generator mild-hybrid system. The output is rated at 603 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm of torque with EQ Boost contributing an extra 21 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm in short bursts.

The result is a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds (0.4 seconds faster than the 2016 GLE 63 S) and a top speed of 280 km/h.

You will also get active engine mounts which are able to adjust their rigidity on the fly, softening off at a cruise and firming up when the driver is in a hurry. Just like the GLE 63 S SUV shape, the Coupe will receive AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, Active Ride Control electronic anti-roll bars, 4MATIC all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution, and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

There are seven selectable drive modes, which Mercedes says offers a wide spread of ability between comfort and performance. There are four road-focussed settings (Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and RACE), two off-road settings (Trail and Sand) and a personalised driving mode, which allows the driver to tailor the GLE 63’s suspension, transmission and exhaust settings to their own specifications.

Cosmetically you will notice the expected redesign, with new front and rear bumpers, wider side skirts, flared wheel arches, diffuser, a new lip spoiler for the tailgate and a quad-exit exhaust system.