The 250th Bugatti Chiron Is This Menacing Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive”

It is crazy to think that the Bugatti Chiron has been around for nearly four years already and here we are with the 250th example complete in Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive”.

As it stands, 250 cars have left the factory which leaves another 250 units left for customers to purchase and for Bugatti to build. Apparently 150 of the remaining 250 have future owners so if you want a Chiron there are likely fewer than 100 units left as you read this.

The Edition Noire Sportive features a satin black carbon fibre body which extends into the interior, coupled with black leather. Chrome work has been blacked out and a Noire signature applied to the door jambs and under the rear spoiler.

It is one of 20 Chiron Noire’s planned for production as a limited edition run and costs an additional €100,000 on top of the normal Chiron Sport.

This particular car will be on display at next months Geneva Motor Show.