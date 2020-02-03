This 1971 Datsun 240Z Sold For R4.6 Million

Yup, you read that title correctly and for those in the know these things sold for about $3,800 (approx. R56k) brand new.

This completely stock, 21,000 mile 1971 Datsun 240Z sold for $310,000 (approx. R4.6 million) on Bring a Trailer.

The racing green over tan colour combo is elegant and classic, and the paint, interior, and pretty much everything else seems to be an immaculate condition for a 49-year-old machine.

It is powered by a 2.4-litre (hence the 240 in the name) inline six-cylinder rated for 150 hp (112 kW) when it was new. Recent maintenance done on the engine includes carburetor adjustments, a new fuel filter, re-gapped spark plugs, and an oil change. The distributor has been ditched for electronic ignition.

Based on the price in 1971, this sale represents an 8,200 percent growth in its dollar-for-dollar value since it was originally sold. If you bought this from new, you will be smiling.