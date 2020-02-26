Toyota Century Limo With R275k Exhaust Screams Like a Supercar

Toyota built a Century limousine for Japan only and even though it packed a large 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12, it was fitted with five mufflers so it whispered everywhere it went.

Now, YouTuber effspot has gone and fitted an $18,000 (approx R275k) exhaust to the $4,500 Century with results that need to be experienced with headphones on.

Last year we saw the YouTuber do a similar thing with a Mercedes-Benz S600 and that sounded like a Pagani Zonda at full taps. This seems to be even louder and a lot raspier.