Volkswagen Officially Tease Golf 8 GTI Ahead Of Geneva Reveal

Volkswagen finally but officially teases the highly-anticipated Golf 8 GTI ahead of the reveal at the Geneva Motor Show.

The GTI-esque design is still there with “open front bumper with GTI wings and honeycomb grille, optionally illuminated radiator grille crossbar, GTI diffuser with left and right tailpipes” according to the manufacturer.

It will also get the new digital cockpit, a new multifunction sports leather steering wheel with touch control and 32-colour background lighting including GTI-specific mode.

The new Golf GTI is one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles, taking safety to a whole new level. As the first sports car in its class, the Golf GTI can be driven with Travel Assist up to a speed of 210 km/h. This is the first generation of Golf GTI to have a completely digitalised interior landscape of displays and controls. The new generation also has both the red stripe on the radiator grille and an optional LED crossbar integrated in the daytime running lights.

The power delivery of the GTI turbo engine will exceed expectations. The same can be said of the running gear, which can be set precisely by the driver in conjunction with a new DCC generation (adaptive chassis control). Some things have remained the same, however: the perfect ergonomics of the standard chequered sports seats. And so once again the true essence of a compact sports car is unveiled – and will make its debut in Geneva.