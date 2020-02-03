News

VW eR1 Concept Is A Race Ready Electric Golf R

By Zero2Turbo
Volkswagen eR1

Volkswagen used the past weekend’s GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, to roll out the battery-electric Golf eR1 which is strictly a concept for now, but in VW’s own words it is an “ambassador for future performance vehicles.”

At this stage, they have not provided any specs on the racer but we know that it started life as a test mule for the record-breaking twin-motor 671 hp (500 kW) ID.R.

Now that it is finished with its test mule duties, it has been updated and repurposed to showcase its electric performance technology through a series of event appearances, as well as to test and develop systems that could be used for future electric R car powertrains.

In this setup, the twin-motor setup is delivering something in the region of 500 hp (373 kW) and is able to run in two-wheel-drive mode using the front motor only.

While the Golf eR1 is based on a TCR touring car, Volkswagen insists it isn’t a test car for the planned eTCR electric championship due to launch later this year.

Images via Auto Express
Comments
