Watch New Audi RS 6 Avant Show Tesla Model 3 Performance Who Is Boss

We are all very excited about the arrival of the new Audi RS 6 Avant and if you are not then either you are not into cars or you are an EV fan.

The latest offering produces a whopping 591 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque so you would expect it to be fast, and it is.

Most of the magic with this powertrain seems to be in the way the launch control works. Audi claims 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, which would make it visibly slower than the E 63 and M5. However, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is, on paper, faster as well.

Of course, this kind of drag race seems a little silly when you consider the RS 6 costs twice the money (when loaded with options) but it is always nice to see good old internal combustion anger fighting back against the super-performing EVs.