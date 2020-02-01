NewsVideo

Worlds Greatest Drag Race 9 Is Here For Our Viewing Pleasure

By Zero2Turbo

MotorTrend has a tradition of holding bonkers drag races now and then, and the latest iteration of the magazine’s World’s Greatest Drag Race features no less than 12 vehicles ripping it down the runway at Vandenberg Air Ford Base in California.

So what’s in the lineup?

  • McLaren Senna
  • Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • BMW M850i xDrive
  • Bentley Continental GT
  • BMW M2 Competition
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé
  • Jaguar XE SV Project 8
  • Lamborghini Urus
  • Toyota Supra
  • Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye
  • Ford Mustang GT350
