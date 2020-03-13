Adventum Coupé Is The Range Rover Coupé Land Rover Denied You

Dutch car designer, Bas van Roomen has revealed the Adventum Coupé and as you can see, it stays faithful to the original Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe we saw in 2018.

Early in 2019, we received news that Land Rover would not be putting the car into its planned 999 unit production as they chose to divert resources towards regular production models.

Niels van Roij Design version called the Adventum Coupé is now available for purchase and makes use of custom-made aluminium bodywork that uses only the bonnet, wings and bootlid from the standard Range Rover.

Van Roij says that each Adventum Coupé “can have striking materials and colour schemes for both interior and exterior. Everything is possible: unique fuel filler caps, duo-tone exterior paints… even refined embroidery is a possibility”.

This, the first example built, sports red leather upholstery and a hand-made teak floor that extends from the front seats to the boot. It also features two electrically operated captains chairs in the rear and even comes with hand-stitched umbrellas using the same leather as the interior.

If this tickles your fancy, you can commission one for around £235,000 (excluding local taxes). If you were to bring it to South Africa (and register it here), it would sting you to the tune of around R7 million.

For interest’s sake, you will find the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged petrol V8 under the hood.

The build process takes at least six months, depending on what the customer specifies with the car.