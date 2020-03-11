Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Coupe Rendered

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm have been well received with collectors and buyers around the world scrambling to get one of the 500 units to be made but we can’t help but wish that it was a two-door affair.

Sure it packs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that now produces 533 horsepower (398 kW), rather than the existing 505 hp (377 kW) but they also put the Giulia on a diet shedding 100 kg and gave it a whole lot more presence.

This styling begs for a coupe variant but sadly Alfa Romeo do not plan on offering this so we will have to drool over the renderings you see here.

Some would argue the GTA treatment would’ve made more sense on a Giulia Coupe considering the original model launched in 1965 had only two doors. The GTAm that arrived a few years later also had a swoopy shape, so the revealing of a modern-day equivalent must have been a bitter-sweet moment for the diehard Alfisti.