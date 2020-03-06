Aston Martin To Drop AMG V8 For Own Hybrid V6 Says Report

According to a new report by Car and Driver, the twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V8 will be phased out by Aston Martin in favour of a new electrified V6 developed inhouse.

The Mercedes-AMG powertrain currently powers the Vantage, V8 DB11 and the new DBX but they will likely be the only models to use the German engine as Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin basically confirmed the new V6 unit will replace the AMG’s V8.

“Mercedes have made no secret of where their engine technology is moving to, and obviously we don’t foresee four-cylinder engines in our Astons,” Palmer told the publication. “So we’ve got to make our own journey.”

“The key is sound, tuning the pipes to make it sound like an Aston,” Palmer added. “Obviously we can use the hybrid system and the electric motor to fill in on torque so you can compensate for the cylinder size with the electrical assist. As long as it feels like a V8 and sounds majestic, I think it’s a perfectly sensible way to go, and a lot more sensible than an [inline] four would be for us.”