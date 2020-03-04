Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is One Expensive Toy for the Track

Stephan Winkelmann said Bugatti would reveal two new versions of the Chiron in 2020 and here we have the first one called the Chiron Pur Sport.

It packs the same 1,479 hp (1,103 kW) 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine underneath the skin but it’s now mated to a recalibrated automatic gearbox.

The revised body includes an aerodynamically optimized front fascia, now featuring wider air openings and an enlarged horseshoe panel at the bottom. At the rear, the Chiron Pur Sport wears a 1.9-meter wide spoiler generating substantial downforce and the redesigned rear is complemented by extremely lightweight exhaust pipes made of 3D-printed titanium.

“We focussed particularly on the agility of the Chiron Pur Sport,” Frank Heyl, Bugatti’s head of exterior design, explains. “The vehicle generates more downforce at the rear axle while the large, front splitter, air inlets, wheel-arch vents featuring optimized air outlets and a reduced vehicle height strike a clean balance at the front.”

You will notice some new wheels on the Chiron Pur Sport and that is because they were designed to improve brake ventilation and aerodynamics. They are called Aero alloys and are wrapped in special Michel rubber developed for this new hypercar.

To improve handling on track, tweaks were made to the chassis too. The new suspension setup features 65 percent firmer springs at the front and 33 percent firmer springs at the rear, plus an adaptive damping control strategy geared towards performance. Some new titanium brake pad base panels, together with the 16kg lighter wheels and lighter brake discs, the Chiron Pur Sport is 19 kilograms lighter than a regular Chiron.

“We spoke to customers and realized they wanted a vehicle that is geared even more towards agility and dynamic cornering,” Stephan Winkelmann, Bugatti’s head honcho explains. “A hypersports car that yearns for country roads with as many bends as possible. An unadulterated, uncompromising driving machine.”

Bugatti plans to build just 16 examples of the Chiron Pur Sport, each wearing a price tag of €3.2 million excluding VAT.