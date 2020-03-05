News

Czinger Show Their 21C Hypercar on Geneva Stand Despite Cancellation

By Zero2Turbo

Czinger decided that since they had already completed their Geneva Motor Show stand and flown all the way from California that they should share some images with us.

As a reminder, their first car is the revolutionary hypercar called the 21C which packs an extraordinary 1,233 hp (919 kW) from a 2.88-litre flat crank twin-turbo mid-mounted V8. An electric motor is also assigned to each front-wheel which helps set an 8.1-second quarter-mile time, a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 1.9 seconds, a 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) and back to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 400 km/h (248 mph) to 0 in 29 seconds.

Related Posts

Czinger 21C Packs 1,233 HP (919 kW) Flat Crank Twin-Turbo V8…

Czinger 21C Hypercar Hits 100 km/h in 1.9 Seconds With 1,233…

Czinger will globally launch as a brand, unveil its 21C hypercar and explain its current mission and future plans on 10 March at an exclusive location in London.

Displaying its innovative spirit and pathbreaking approach as a brand, Czinger lifted the covers off its two revolutionary 21C hypercars with a twist – bicycles and surfboards on top in a nod to the brand’s Californian heritage.

Limited to just 80 cars, the 21C is built for the 21st century, with an innovative approach to total vehicle design, using revolutionary manufacturing technologies to achieve dominating performance and an iconic design.

You might also like
News

Czinger 21C Packs 1,233 HP (919 kW) Flat Crank Twin-Turbo V8 and 432 km/h Top Speed

News

Czinger 21C Hypercar Hits 100 km/h in 1.9 Seconds With 1,233 HP (919 kW)

News

Czinger 21C Hypercar Here To Deliver ‘Revolutionary Technology’

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us