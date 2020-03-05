Czinger Show Their 21C Hypercar on Geneva Stand Despite Cancellation

Czinger decided that since they had already completed their Geneva Motor Show stand and flown all the way from California that they should share some images with us.

As a reminder, their first car is the revolutionary hypercar called the 21C which packs an extraordinary 1,233 hp (919 kW) from a 2.88-litre flat crank twin-turbo mid-mounted V8. An electric motor is also assigned to each front-wheel which helps set an 8.1-second quarter-mile time, a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 1.9 seconds, a 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) and back to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 400 km/h (248 mph) to 0 in 29 seconds.

Czinger will globally launch as a brand, unveil its 21C hypercar and explain its current mission and future plans on 10 March at an exclusive location in London.

Displaying its innovative spirit and pathbreaking approach as a brand, Czinger lifted the covers off its two revolutionary 21C hypercars with a twist – bicycles and surfboards on top in a nod to the brand’s Californian heritage.

Limited to just 80 cars, the 21C is built for the 21st century, with an innovative approach to total vehicle design, using revolutionary manufacturing technologies to achieve dominating performance and an iconic design.