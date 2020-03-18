News

Engineering Students Build Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake

By Zero2Turbo

There are many enthusiasts out there who love the shooting brake body style but we doubt there have been many wanting to see a Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake.

A group of student engineers in the Netherlands decided to convert a first-generation Boxster into this Shooting Brake and the end result is quite something.

Some of of the parts needed to transform the 986 into a SB come from vehicles that already exist. For example, the front doors and windows come from a 996-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, and the rear windows and roofline assembly come from a Peugeot hatchback. The front end incorporates the headlamps and front bumper from the 997-generation Carrera, while the rear end is modernized using taillights from the 991-gen Carrera.

Van Thull Development, the company that assisted the students, is actually making moulds of the build to offer it as a conversion kit to owners of the 986 Boxster.

