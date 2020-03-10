Even Bigger Bentley Bentayga Could Be Coming Soon

The facelift Bentley Bentayga is expected to be revealed fairly soon and a new report indicates an even bigger model will join the lineup.

According to Car Advice, the Bentayga range is likely to be joined by an even larger, super-luxury SUV sibling in response to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Bentayga is four years old now but recorded its best annual sales last year.

The publication asked Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark about plans to expand the SUV lineup to which he said “Because we haven’t confirmed I wouldn’t like to say. I could imagine a bigger one, I could imagine a smaller one, I could imagine a coupe-type one and I could definitely imagine a battery electric, but only when you get (better battery range).”

When pressed further on a move even further upmarket, Mr Hallmark said: “We’d love to make an even more luxurious, even bigger Bentayga. Watch this space.”