Koenigsegg Want Top Speed Record With Jesko Absolut

We knew it was coming and now a year later from the debut of the Jesko (track version) we get to see the Jesko Absolut.

It is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made and will be the fastest forever as they will not make anything as quick ever again.

“The Jesko Absolut with its shockingly low drag coefficient of 0.278 Cd, combined with its high-speed stability optimized aero features, daily drive friendly characteristics and luggage space, make the Jesko Absolut a land-based rocket-ship determined to reach unheard-of speed in record-setting pace”, says CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg.

The dramatic streamlining of the Jesko Absolut and the lack of a massive spoiler, gives the Jesko Absolut a sleek appearance. The two fins that replace the rear spoiler take inspiration from the F-15 fighter jets that come equipped with similar and iconic double vertical stabilisers.

The two standing twin fins give the Jesko Absolut the ability to clean up airflow over the rear end, which stabilizes the Jesko Absolut at high speeds and surprisingly also reduce total drag. Even the main body of the Jesko Absolut resembles the fuselage of a fighter jet, with its elongated rear hood.

Compared to the track-focused Jesko, the Absolut has an extended rear hood, covered rear wheels, lowered ride height, and removed front wheel louvres and front hood closed air duct.

It is powered by the same 1600 hp twin-turbo V8 found in the regular Jesko and although they are not sure when or how they will certainly attempt a top speed record in the Absolut.