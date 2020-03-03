News

Lighter, Faster Porsche 911 Turbo S in Development

By Zero2Turbo

We only just saw the covers come off the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S offering and already we have learned that a lightweight pack is on the cards to make it even more rapid.

While talking to media this morning, Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, the director of 718 and 911 product lines, said that the decision to launch a Turbo S before the Turbo was a market-driven one and also shared that further developments on the variant are likely coming later this year.

Related Posts

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet Pricing for…

New Porsche 911 Turbo S Arrives With 641 HP (478 kW)

“Looking at our customers, the majority are Turbo S buyers,” Walliser said. “70 to 75 per cent buy the Turbo S, depending on country and where the car is in its lifespan. So that is why we have launched with Turbo S, not the Turbo. But there will be a Turbo – I don’t want to use the words ‘normal Turbo’ because it is anything but normal.”

“We will add another option later this year that also underlines our attempt to make this car lighter, to also emphasise the very sporty side of the car,” he added. “It will be a lightweight sports package; we’ll pack together lightweight options but also work on the sound insulation of the car, reducing weight a little bit.

“It’ll only be small bits and pieces but as you know, that can change the character of the car.” Walliser confirmed that the removal of the 911’s rear seats could be one option under consideration for the package.

Source Auto Express
You might also like
News

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet Pricing for South Africa

News

New Porsche 911 Turbo S Arrives With 641 HP (478 kW)

News

Porsche Taycan Looks Super With New SportDesign Package Carbon

News

1,250 HP (932 kW) Porsche Turbo S Pulls Epic Wheelie At Drag Strip

News

Porsche Will Add Your Fingerprint To Your 911 For R120k

News

Porsche Now Offering SportDesign and Aerokit Packages for Your 911

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us