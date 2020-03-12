Limited Edition Rolls-Royce Dawn Speedster On The Way

Rolls-Royce wants to join this Speedster craze using the drop-top Dawn as the base.

The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection will become their first special series for 2020 and just 50 examples will be built for worldwide sale.

Look behind you and the rear seats are no longer. Rolls-Royce will add an aerodynamically shaped cover sporting a pair of cowls, which should give the car a real sense of speed, visually at least.

As the name suggests, Silver will be the key theme in the design which will start with a silver paint exclusive to the model. A titanium finisher with the “Silver Bullet” inscription will also sit between the two cowls of the aero cover.

The powertrain will be carried over from the Dawn which means the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 will deliver a healthy modestly tuned to deliver 563 hp (420 kW). That is enough to get to 100 km/h in 5 seconds. Will it be quicker in Speedster form? Only time will tell.