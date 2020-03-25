Manhart Tuned VW Golf R Pushes Out 450 HP (336 kW)

Volkswagen sadly did not end up putting the Golf R420 into production but do not worry as the folks from Manhart Performance have the solution for you and your hot hatch.

The tuner has fitted the 2.0-litre turbo engine with a bigger turbocharger and a carbon fibre intake. Combining this with an ECU remap and your German hot hatch will deliver a very healthy 450 hp (336 kW) and 500 Nm of torque.

The bark matches the additional grunt too as they modified the exhaust to accommodate a new downpipe.

Cosmetically you will notice a new front lip, custom wheel, H&R lowering springs, and the subtle body decals.

The decal applied onto the rear pillar of this DSG-equipped car indicates only ten Golf Rs will be converted to the Manhart RS450 specification, which should be a worthy adversary for the RS3 and the AMG A45 S.