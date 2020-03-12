Mansory Butcher The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Front End

They are on a run at the moment and the latest project takes on the already wild Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Luckily Mansory will be limiting the Cabrera to just three examples as they have really done a number on the stunning Sant’Agata Bolognese creation.

The biggest change comes in the form of new LED headlights developed by the tuner which seem to take inspiration from the Bugatti Chiron. At the back, the custom exhaust system flaunts four massive tips as an obvious sign this is far from being a stock car.

The body is now four centimetres wider than before and comes along with a lightweight hood made entirely out of carbon. The fenders are now vented and the front splitter is more prominent than ever.

The Cabrera is finished in Vento Verde paint which has carried over into the interior where the cabin has been bathed in Alcantara and leather.

Yes, this is Mansory so the stock output is never enough. The 6.5-litre V12 has been cranked up to 800 hp (597 kW) and 780 Nm of torque which allows the Raging Bull to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than stock). Top speed has slightly increased from 350 km/h to 355 km/h.

Mansory doesn’t say how much it will set you back to turn the SVJ into a Cabrera, but with the donor car priced at $517,700, it’s safe to say the conversion package also costs a pretty penny.