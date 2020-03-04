Mansory Coastline Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is NOT Subtle

Every year, Mansory bring out some seriously over the top creations at the Geneva Motor Show and even though the show did not take place, they still went all the way on this Rolls-Royce Cullinan build.

It is called the Mansory Coastline and takes the already polarizing Rolls Cullinan to a whole new level.

The designers subtly reshaped the front of the Rolls-Royce-SUV by redesigning the front apron with larger air intakes and a new carbon fibre lightweight bonnet. This does give the SUV a more dynamic face but the changes certainly do not end there.

In addition, the side skirts have been redesigned so that on the one hand they calm the airflow on the flanks and on the other hand they make the Coastline appear both lower and more elongated. To reduce lift forces at the rear axle, the designers mounted a spoiler lip on the original tailgate and adapted it visually to the likewise redesigned rear apron.

Wrapping up the exterior is, of course, the two-tone paintwork in matt “oceanblue” and contrasting “secret silver” while the big Brit sits on massive 24-inch “FS23” multispoke wheels.

Inside, the interior is completely relined in aqua leather, featuring Rolls’s starry sky headliner in the same colour, and even has a custom Mansory child’s seat.

Such a powerful presence required a little tinker with the performance of the V12. An ECU tune and sports exhaust system have resulted in a new output of 602 hp (449 kW) and 950 Nm of torque. This shortens the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h to only 5 seconds and will go to an increased top speed of 280 km/h.