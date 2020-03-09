This Is Why Porsche Gave New Turbo So Much More Power

Porsche took the covers off the new 992-generation Turbo S last week and it pumps out a monstrous 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm from the 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six.

The 991-gen Turbo S delivered “only” 580 hp (432 kW) and was an absolute rocket of a car so why did Porsche jump by 61 hp?

Speaking with Road & Track, Porsche 911 chief engineer Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser revealed that the new car needed to feel quicker which meant giving it more power than ever before.

“If you take a 580-hp car and add another 20 or 30 extra [hp], you won’t really feel it,” Walliser said. “Maybe you can measure it, but the reason for a new Turbo is that you feel something, that you feel a difference…we wanted to really make a step,” he revealed.

“You can really feel the size of the engine, and once the turbos reach boost pressure, it’s really impressive. The car is a little bit more raw,” he said.