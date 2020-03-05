Toyota GR Yaris Starts At R600k In The UK So Will Be Around The Same In SA (If It Comes)

The feedback to the angry little GR Yaris from Toyota was superb and if you in the United Kingdom you will need to part with £29,995 (approx. R595k) to buy one.

If you want the Yaris’s uprated Circuit Pack you can expect to pay £33,495 (approx. R664k).

If it does come to South Africa, we are expecting/guesstimating the price to be pretty similar to the converted pound figure.

Toyota South Africa has requested the model to come to our shores but without confirmation from the local arm, we can only hold thumbs and wait for an official announcement.

Under the hood, you will find a little 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo developing 257 hp (192 kW) and 360 Nm of torque which at the time of reveal was the most powerful three-cylinder in the world but that has since been obliterated by the magicians at Koenigsegg with a 600 hp output.

The GR Yaris will only be available with a six-speed manual with rev-matching function. Drive is via all four wheels with a Torsen limited-slip differential on each axle. There are three drive modes for the driver to choose from: Normal splitting torque 60:40 between the front and rear; Sport (30:70) and Track (50:50).