‘Visceral’ Limited-Edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster Revealed

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster has been revealed which promised to be an “uncompromising, visceral two-seater” created by the bespoke Q division.

Utilising Aston Martin’s latest bonded aluminium architecture, the V12 Speedster utilises elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines to create its own unique platform.

Under the styled hood sits a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 delivering as much as 700 hp (522 kW) and 753 Nm of torque allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 300 km/h. For our aural pleasure, Aston has also created a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system to give a “rousing” soundtrack. Your Speedster will also get double-wishbone front, and multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive damping. Carbon Ceramic Brakes of 410mm on the front axle and 360mm at the rear are also standard equipment.

Chief engineer Matt Becker said: “For raw driving thrills, the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the full open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience. Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.”

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “nothing demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to providing unique, special models to its customers more than the V12 Speedster. The 88 hand-built cars will be sought after by driving enthusiasts and collectors alike all around the world. I’m excited not just about what they offer drivers, but of what it represents. The V12 Speedster not just showcases our incredible engineering capability and ambition, but also celebrating Aston Martin’s rich heritage.”

This particular example is showcased in a conceptual F/A-18 livery which will be available for customers to order.

It will be limited to 88 examples priced from £765,000 with deliveries due in early 2021. At the moment we are waiting to hear from Aston Martin South Africa if we will be getting any of these roofless beauties on local soil.

Watch the live press conference here.