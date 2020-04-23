Auction of Final Porsche 991-Gen 911 Speedster Raises R19 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Last week we mentioned that the last ever 991-generation Porsche 911 will be headed for auction to raise funds for COVID-19 relief and the hammer has now come down.

The final Porsche 911 (991) Speedster delivered a cool $1 million (approx. R19 million) to the United Way Worldwide’s Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist those affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

Porsche themselves matched the winning bid of $500,000 to take it to the 7 figure mark so well done to the Stuttgart manufacturer.

“When we began this project, I wanted to use our voice to help raise awareness and funding for the incredible work of United Way,” said Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer. “I’m pleased to have helped draw attention to their efforts and I’m deeply appreciative of the generosity and kindness of all the participants and the winning bidder. We are joining in that spirit by making our own donation on top of the winning bid for this special part of our history. We can now look forward to the funds raised making a direct difference to those who need it most right now.”