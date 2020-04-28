BMW X8 M May Pack 750 HP (560 kW) from Hybrid V8

Rendering by Autocar

The BMW X8 has not been confirmed yet but rumours and reports suggest we will see it including a full-blown M variant

A new report from Car magazine claims the X8 M will pack a hybrid powertrain combining the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with an electric motor adding upwards of 200 hp (149 kW) to the mix. The end result is said to be a 750 hp (559 kW) beast with xDrive that has rear-wheel-drive bias and can send all power rearward.

For now, we have to take it all with a pinch of salt as we have no idea where this information comes from or who the source is. We have not even seen a concept or even a camouflaged prototype yet.