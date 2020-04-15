Hennessey Performance Twin-Turbo Package for Audi Costs R1,5 Million

American tuner Hennessey Performance is best known for cranking the output to crazy levels on American performance cars but that does not mean they don’t like to tinker with products from other countries.

They recently took a new Audi R8 Spyder into their garage and fitted it with the HPE900 package. That means the V10 is bolstered by a pair of turbochargers and results in a bonkers output of 912 hp (680 kW).

Hennessey says that only 6 PSI of boost was applied to the R8 on the dyno and it still uses pump fuel. The engine, fuel system, and transmission are all stock, as well.

Since the Audi R8 V10 is closely related to the Lamborghini Huracán, you can expect similar levels of power from the same package.

So this tickles your fancy? You will need to fork out a whopping $79,500 (approx. R1,5 million) to install this on your V10 supercar.