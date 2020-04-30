News

Sadly Porsche Hypercar Patent Images Do Not Point To 918 Successor

By Zero2Turbo

A few weeks ago we shared some fresh patent images showing a Porsche Hypercar of sorts which we hoped was a peek at a 918 Spyder successor but unfortunately this is not the case.

A Porsche representative contacted Car and Driver and said “There is no connection with a potential future sports car.”

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On a Porsche 911 Carrera in Drag…

Techart Reveal Performance, Style and Sound Upgrades For…

The images are in fact for the 917 Living Legend concept which we saw last year.

So we now have no idea what a 918 successor would look like but we should see something towards the middle of this decade and it will likely pack some form of electrification like the 918.

In terms of styling, Porsche’s chief designer Michael Mauer told Autocar a year ago the company could either go with a retro look or start from scratch and opt for a futuristic appearance.

Source Car and Driver
You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On a Porsche 911 Carrera in Drag Race

News

Techart Reveal Performance, Style and Sound Upgrades For Porsche 911

News

Auction of Final Porsche 991-Gen 911 Speedster Raises R19 Million For Coronavirus…

News

Do These Patent Images Show a Porsche 918 Hypercar Successor?

News

Jaw-dropping Reimagined by Singer Porsche 964 Can Be Yours For R18 Million

News

The Final Porsche 991-Gen 911 Speedster Headed for Auction for Coronavirus Relief

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us