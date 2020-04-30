Sadly Porsche Hypercar Patent Images Do Not Point To 918 Successor

A few weeks ago we shared some fresh patent images showing a Porsche Hypercar of sorts which we hoped was a peek at a 918 Spyder successor but unfortunately this is not the case.

A Porsche representative contacted Car and Driver and said “There is no connection with a potential future sports car.”

The images are in fact for the 917 Living Legend concept which we saw last year.

So we now have no idea what a 918 successor would look like but we should see something towards the middle of this decade and it will likely pack some form of electrification like the 918.

In terms of styling, Porsche’s chief designer Michael Mauer told Autocar a year ago the company could either go with a retro look or start from scratch and opt for a futuristic appearance.