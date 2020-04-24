Two New Ferrari’s Coming This Year

2019 was a very busy year for the Prancing Horse brand wit the introduction of five new cars; SF90 Stradale, F8 Tributo, F8 Spider, 812 GTS and the Roma.

Two additional Ferrari premieres are scheduled to take place in the second half of this year but what should we expect?

Ferrari’s Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, confirmed that two models would be revealed this year during a recent interview with Autocar but did not disclose that we will be seeing. He did mention the models will allow the brand to reach previously untapped markets which likely means they are new models and not different versions to what is already in the lineup.

The much talked about SUV is only due to arrive in 2022 so what else will arise from Maranello? There is a good chance we see a Spider variant of the SF90 Stradale and we may even get a hardcore 812 TDF (GTO) of sorts but this is all speculation for now.

What do you think we will be seeing?