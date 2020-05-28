3,696 Piece Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Revealed

Just 63 individuals around the world will be lucky enough to take delivery of a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 but now thanks to Lego Technic, you have the chance to get one for yourself, albeit in 1:8 scale form.

We have seen the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and then the Bugatti Chiron but this is the most complex Lego Technic model so far with a whopping 3,696 pieces. It wears the same striking lime green paint as the car from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, as well as its flashy gold rims.

This impressive kit has everything from functional scissor doors to a moveable rear spoiler, not to mention working wheels, front and rear suspension, and a heavily detailed interior. There is also a “fully functional eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.”

Under the hood, you will see a little Lamborghini overnight bag and under the engine cover, you will find the massive V12 complete with moving pistons.

It will cost a cool $380 in the United States so we can expect it to land in South Africa with a price tag of around R8k.