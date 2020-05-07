Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Handed 2020 Updates

The range-topping Alfa’s in the Giulia and Stelvio lineups have been given some tweaks for the 2020 model year.

To bring the offerings more in line with their German rivals, Alfa Romeo has tweaked their saloon and SUV with some technology, design and safety upgrades.

You will struggle to notice any exterior changes (other than the paint job) but the tweaks include new LED rear light clusters with dark lenses and gloss black detailing. A 21-inch alloy wheel option has been added to the Stelvio, while FCA’s parts and accessories arm, Mopar, has designed a new carbon fibre front grille, along with carbon mirror caps and a carbon spoiler.

As you would have noticed in the images below, you can now choose from three new paint colours too: 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra and Montreal Green.

The updates inside are more extensive with a redesigned centre console that’s claimed to have “greater tactile and visual impact” and improve storage. There is now a new infotainment system featuring an 8.8-inch touchscreen with connected services and a new interface.

The carbon fibre-style trim on the steering wheel and gear selector has been replaced with leather with stitching, plus adding the option of red or green seatbelts. Perforated leather upholstery is now optional, too.

The tech upgrades come courtesy of a new Bosch-developed system that offers Level 2 autonomous features such as Traffic Jam Assist and Highway Assist.

Unfortunately, nothing has been done to the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 so power output remains 503 hp (375 kW) and 600 Nm of torque but you now have the option of a dual-mode titanium Akrapovic exhaust system with carbon fibre tailpipes.