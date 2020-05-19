Alpina Reveals 612 HP (457 kW) XB7 as Closest Thing To BMW X7 M

As it stands, BMW will not be making a full-blown X7 M but the folks at Alpina can now offer you a very suitable substitute.

Underneath the hood, the eight-cylinder engine has been tweaked to deliver 612 horsepower (457 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. Thanks to this increase, the large SUV will run to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and an electronically capped 180 mph (290 km/h).

Styling-wise you notice the typical Alpina approach where the front bumper carries the traditional Alpina lettering and boasts larger air intakes to provide optimal cooling for the upgraded twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8. The rear end features a discreetly modified bumper with an upgraded exhaust system adapted from the B7 with dual tips flanking the vertical fins.

As standard it will be fitted with 21-inch wheels but for an additional cost, you can fit a set of 23 inch forged wheels which shave off 12.7 kg.

Stopping power has been cranked up thanks to the use of Brembo brakes and the revised air suspension adjusts in height depending on the vehicle’s speed and the selected driving mode.