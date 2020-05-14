Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Furious On Track

The newest member of the Bugatti Chiron lineup is, of course, the Pur Sport and is a new spicy flavour of the W16 monster developed to devour race tracks.

Bugatti recently took two prototypes to Germany at the Bilster Berg circuit to fine-tune Molsheim’s idea of “The Ultimate Driving Machine.”

What changes have been implemented to produce a track focused hypercar? It sports a firmer chassis, shorter gear ratios (higher max rpm), stickier Michelin Sport Cup 2R tyres and it drops 50 kg compared to the regular Chiron.

As you can see, it receives some substantial aerodynamic tweaks and mods and also makes use of revised suspension geometry.

Bugatti decided to evaluate the hypercar at this particular circuit because of the track’s complexity. The 4.2-kilometre circuit has nine right turns and 10 left turns, with 44 crests and dips, as well as a change in elevation of 70 meters.

Further tests are scheduled to take place later this year at the Nürburgring ahead of a production start scheduled for the second half of 2020. Only 60 cars will be made at €3 million a pop.