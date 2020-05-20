NewsTuning

Duke Dynamics Offer Full Toyota Supra FT1 Widebody Kit

By Zero2Turbo

Canadian based body kit manufacturer Duke Dynamics have a product ready for MKV Toyota Supra owners who want their sports car to look more like the original FT1 concept (see at bottom of post).

The kit results in the car being 57 mm longer and 140 mm wider (at the rear) thanks to a full body kit that requires a bit of fender trimming. All components are a perfect fit thanks to the latest 3D Laser scanner, 3D CAD software and CNC machines.

The kit is made from FRP, the carbon parts are made from the pre-preg carbon fibre (dry carbon) – available in glossy or matte. The carbon weave is also available in 1×1, 2×2, and forged.

It is available to purchase on Hyperkits and if you opt for all the bits and pieces in glossy carbon fibre, you are looking at a cost of about $14,000 (approx. R250k) excluding fitment.

Toyota FT1 Concept

