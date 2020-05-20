Every New Volvo Now Limited To 180 KM/H

A few Volvos on the roads today are able to top out at 250 km/h (155 mph) but from now on, all newly built cars will have an even stricter limiter.

Going forward, the Swedish brand will set the top speed limiter to 180 km/h (112 mph) which may annoy a few people but then again, there are extremely few places on Earth where you can go higher than that without breaking the law.

Apart from the speed cap, every Volvo car will now also come with a Care Key, which allows Volvo drivers to set additional limitations on the car’s top speed, for example before lending their car to other family members or to younger and inexperienced drivers.

“We believe that a car maker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “Our speed limiting technology, and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking. The speed cap and Care Key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous, while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour.”

The stricter speed limiter imposed by Volvo is part of an ambitious Safety Vision objective where they aim for the idea that no will be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo.