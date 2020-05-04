Mercedes-AMG A 45 S vs A 35 Drag Race Shows Significant Performance Gap

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and A 35 both make use of the same engine but the bigger brother packs a significantly more tuned version so how does that translate to real-life performance?

The folks from CarExpert have taken an in-depth look at both the models which includes some performance testing and of course a drag race.

Using launch control, the A 45 S hits 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds flat, whereas the A 35 does the same sprint in 4.8 seconds. With legs stretched further through the quarter-mile, it’s not even remotely close.

We don’t need to give you a blow by blow of the video so just push play and enjoy some in family hot hatch battles.